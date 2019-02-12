Advanced search

Budleigh Under-16s well beaten by high-flying Alphington

PUBLISHED: 14:49 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 16 February 2019

Action from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Though we are in mid-February, Budleigh Salterton Boys Under016s played just their second game of 2019 when they went down 5-1 at home to Alphington in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting, writes SpursTom.

In recent weeks, the young Robins, like many of their rivals have been hit badly by the weather.

Their last outing was a drawn game against the present Exeter and District Youth League Division One leaders, Feniton and so they were again ‘up against it’ facing a side sitting second in the table.

Budleigh welcomed their opponents to Greenway Lane on a grey damp Saturday morning knowing that they need to be at their best to obtain a good result.

An impeccably observed minutes silence was held before the game in memory of Phillip Margrett who had been involved with the game for many years including as a referee.

When play got underway, the young Robins were simply too generous, giving away three goals in the first 20 minutes, a position from which they never recovered.

Indeed, the situation got worse for the home side as the visitors eased into a 5-0 lead 13 minutes into the second half as Alphington played some delightful football.

They always seemed to have a player in a position to either accept a pass from a colleague or intercept one from an opponent.

Budleigh woke up in the final 10 minutes and got a consolation goal through a Ryan Fell header.

According to the fixture list another hard league encounter awaits Budleigh with a trip to St Martins who occupy the third spot in the table.

