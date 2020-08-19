Budleigh Under-16s suffer pre-season defeats

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s have started training, and have been able to play three pre-season friendlies, writes SpursTom.

Unfortunately, they have had no success, suffering defeats in all three encounters.

The closest they came was last Saturday going down 3-4, after being 3-1 ahead before letting in some silly goals at the end.

That result means they have conceded 19 goals whiles scoring four themselves. Manager Luke Kelsall will be looking to strengthen his squad’s defensive frailty.

Wayne Rowsell is no longer part of the managerial set up having moved on to pastures new.

Sadly, Wayne suffered health problems around a fortnight ago, and I am sure all at the club will join me in wishing him a full and successful recovery. Get well soon mate.