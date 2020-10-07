Shipway hat-trick sees Budleigh U14 net point in derby ‘cracker’

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s are the latest team to spring up at a thriving club based at Greenway Lane and they kicked off their Exeter & District Youth League campaign with an away fixture at local rivals Lympstone Lions, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visiting young Robins were slow off the mark, possibly owing to debut nerves and were soon trailing 2-0.

However, they remained positive and continued to find a way into the contest and did so thanks to a brace of goals from Freddie Shipway.

The game swung from end-toe-end and, when then Lions were awarded a penalty, Budleigh goalkeeper Lee Blake made a wonderful save only for the ball to rebound kindly to the taker who tucked it home at the second attempt.

Once again Budleigh showed great character and it was no more than they deserved when young Shipway struck again to complete his hat-trick.

Charlie Freemantle was named the Budleigh Man of the Match and when asked what he thought of the game, Robins U14 boss Mike ‘Gibbo’ Gibbins said: “It was a cracker!”