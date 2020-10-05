Budleigh Under-16s net opening day success thanks to Bowyer goal

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were 1-0 winners when they entertained West Hill in the opening game of a new Exeter & District Youth League campaign, writes SpursTom.

The young Robins were on the back foot from the off, but survived the early pressure from the visitors.

West Hill’s best chance drew a wonderful save from new Budleigh glovesman Matthew Brown who pulled a fine save low down to his right.

They nearly conceded in the 34th minute, when a cross from the right wing looked to be going over the bar, before being held up in the wind and bounced off the woodwork and was safely cleared.

There was more good fortune for the hosts when, after a mix-up and collision between keeper and a defender, the ball almost fall kindly to the on-rushing West Hill player, but it was ultimately scrambled clear.

The clearance saw the ball arrive at the feet of left back Caleb Kelsall, who sent a perfect long ball pass to Alex Bowyer and he outpaced a number of defenders before finding the bottom right hand corner of the net!

Bowyer then almost doubled the score, but his shot went narrowly wide to leave Budleigh a goal to the good at the break.

The second half saw a series of ‘near misses’ as both teams put all their efforts into attacking, but somehow, no one hit the target.

The visitors will no doubt feel disappointed not to get anything from the game.

However, for the Robins, it’s a welcome home win and three precious points, with their Man of the Match being Alex Bowyer.