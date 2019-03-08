Budleigh Under-16s end season on a high with derby win at Sidmouth

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were good value for a 2-1 success when they met Sidmouth Warriors in what was, for both teams, the final game of their respective Exeter and District Youth League campaigns, writes SpursTom.

With neither side challenging for the top honour or indeed, in danger of relegation, all that was at stake were local bragging rights and a mid-table finish to the campaign.

With Warriors the home side, the young Robins were given the perfect start with Will White converting from the spot inside the first minute after match referee Neil Rice had no hesitation in awarding a penalty for hand ball – and he was excellently positioned to se the 'offence'.

Warriors came back well and probably just shaved the remainder of the first half, certainly forcing more corners, but rarely threatening a well-organised Budleigh back line.

There was some scrappy play at the start of the second half with the swirling wind making life difficult for both sets of players.

Just after the hour mark the Robins doubled their lead with a goal from Matt Oliver. Warriors once again responded well to the set back and got a goal back with a fine finish from Donnie Spiteri.

However, that was the end of the scoring as Budleigh closed out a 2-1 win. Congratulations should go to both teams who serve d up an entertaining contest in testing conditions. They all deserve to be mentioned, hence the squads listed below.

Sidmouth Town: Max Lomas, Jack Howe, Harry Emmett, Lewis McManus, Richie Drewett, Thomas Mead, Toby Neumegen, Josh Haigh, Donnie Spiteri, Freddie Cotton, George Gelling, Tom McAndrew, Cameron Ward, Isaac Pollard, Tim Doulton, Robbie Hallet, Noah Raffael and C.J Abbot.

Budleigh Salterton: Ieuan Brockway, Josh Bunn, Will Cooper, Rory Craib, Ryan Daffin, Ryan Fell, Jaydon Gore, Joe Graham, Liam O'Brien, Matt Oliver, Jack Ottaway, Tom Real, Matt Shaw-Smith, Joseph Vincent and Will White. (Missing: Lewis Hillier and Benji Horn).

