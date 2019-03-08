Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh Under-16s end season on a high with derby win at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 21:08 29 April 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture IAIN COOPER

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were good value for a 2-1 success when they met Sidmouth Warriors in what was, for both teams, the final game of their respective Exeter and District Youth League campaigns, writes SpursTom.

Action from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPER

With neither side challenging for the top honour or indeed, in danger of relegation, all that was at stake were local bragging rights and a mid-table finish to the campaign.

With Warriors the home side, the young Robins were given the perfect start with Will White converting from the spot inside the first minute after match referee Neil Rice had no hesitation in awarding a penalty for hand ball – and he was excellently positioned to se the 'offence'.

Warriors came back well and probably just shaved the remainder of the first half, certainly forcing more corners, but rarely threatening a well-organised Budleigh back line.

There was some scrappy play at the start of the second half with the swirling wind making life difficult for both sets of players.

Action from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPER

Just after the hour mark the Robins doubled their lead with a goal from Matt Oliver. Warriors once again responded well to the set back and got a goal back with a fine finish from Donnie Spiteri.

However, that was the end of the scoring as Budleigh closed out a 2-1 win. Congratulations should go to both teams who serve d up an entertaining contest in testing conditions. They all deserve to be mentioned, hence the squads listed below.

Sidmouth Town: Max Lomas, Jack Howe, Harry Emmett, Lewis McManus, Richie Drewett, Thomas Mead, Toby Neumegen, Josh Haigh, Donnie Spiteri, Freddie Cotton, George Gelling, Tom McAndrew, Cameron Ward, Isaac Pollard, Tim Doulton, Robbie Hallet, Noah Raffael and C.J Abbot.

Budleigh Salterton: Ieuan Brockway, Josh Bunn, Will Cooper, Rory Craib, Ryan Daffin, Ryan Fell, Jaydon Gore, Joe Graham, Liam O'Brien, Matt Oliver, Jack Ottaway, Tom Real, Matt Shaw-Smith, Joseph Vincent and Will White. (Missing: Lewis Hillier and Benji Horn).

Action from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the Budleigh Under-16 meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture IAIN COOPER

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Exmouth’s ‘marathon man’ completes his 18th London Marathon

Des at the London Marathon finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Food festival in Exeter over Bank Holiday weekend

Festival founder Michael Caines. Picture: Nick Hook

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Exmouth’s ‘marathon man’ completes his 18th London Marathon

Des at the London Marathon finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Food festival in Exeter over Bank Holiday weekend

Festival founder Michael Caines. Picture: Nick Hook

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Under-16s end season on a high with derby win at Sidmouth

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture IAIN COOPER

Honiton runner Nick Silkstone sixth in the Exmouth Half Marathon

Runners on the Clinic Maer 10km & Half Marathon. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth United Under-14s crowned Divisional champions

Exmouth United Under-14s after their title win in Division Two of the Exeter and District Youth League. Picture AG STEPHENS

Royal Opera House production to be screened in Honiton

The Royal Opera production of Faust (2004) by Charles-FranÁois Gounod (1818-1893), directed by David McVicar with set designs by Charles Edwards costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, and lighting design by Paule Constable. Performed at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden on 18 September 2011. ARPDATA ; FAUST ; Music by Gounod ; Directed by David McVicar ; Set Design by Charles Edwards ; Costume Design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel ; Lighting Design by Paule Constable ; Act 2 (Dancers in the Cabaret L'Enfer) ; The Royal Opera ; At the Royal Opera House, London, UK ; 18 September 2011; Credit: Catherine Ashmore / Royal Opera House / ArenaPAL

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists