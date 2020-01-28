Budleigh Under-15s stay top after win over Pro Direct Academy

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s followed up a Thursday night floodlit cup success with a Saturday morning 5-2 win over Pro Direct Academy that keeps the young Robins on top of the Exeter and District Youth League table, writes Spurs Tom.

Although the academy team consist mainly of girls, they have added boys to the squad, and anyone who under estimates them are certainly in for a shock!

It is possible the hosts may have been tired after their cup exploits of just over 36 hours before, but there was no doubt that they were second best in the first period of this contest.

However, they did manage to score two goals in the final minutes of the half through Sazid Haque, and Devon Toms, the latter turning home a Tom Rowsell free-kick and the Robins took a 2-0 lead into half-time.

The visiting side were the sharper in the early second half exchanges and deservedly scored two of their own goals with the fleet-footed Ellie Bishop netting them both to restore parity to the contest.

A period of excellent end-to-end football followed until, in the 65th minute, a defence-splitting Adam Watts pass was taken on by Charlie Precious who kept his calm to pass the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the net to restore the home lead.

Just as they had done in the first half, the Robins scored twice in quick succession late on with Tom Rowsell the scorer of both.

Budleigh Salterton: T Del Pecolla, L Beer, W Bryant, C Kelsall, K Stevens, J Gosling, T Waiton, A Watts, T Rowsell, S Haque, C Precious, J Howarth, D Toms, T Winter and H Bassett.