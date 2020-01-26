Budleigh Under-15s into Plate semi-finals after win over Ottery

Football. Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s eased their way into the semi-finals of the Exeter & District Youth League Plate competition with a 4-1 win over Ottery St Mary, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game was played under the Greenway Lane floodlights as the original tie was to have been played at the weekend, but a waterlogged surface put paid to that plan.

Both sides started strongly in search of the upper hand, testing each other's defence. The first important save coming from Ottery St Mary glovesman Ayden Reid on 15 minutes. He was beaten midway through the half, a partly cleared corner was sent back into the area where Jake Howarth headed home, giving the young Robins 1-0 half-time lead.

The second period was only three minutes old when Charlie Precious ended a right side solo run with a low strike to make it 2-0.

Almost immediately more pressure on the visitors ended with Sazid Haque finding the target to make it 3-0 with Howarth and Precious involved in the build-up.

It became 4-0 when Tom Waiton fed Theo Winter, who made no mistake on 71 minutes. Though young Reid continued to make some excellent saves for the young Otters, he was unable to perform the heroics he did in the 0-0 drawn league match, his team did get a consolation goal.

However, it was not enough to prevent the Robins march in the semi-finals.