Budleigh Under-15s in County Cup action this Sunday

PUBLISHED: 12:56 24 October 2019

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s are in county cup action this coming Sunday (October 27).

The young Robins' are at home to Galmpton United in the Devon Cup and the Greenway Lane fixture has an 11am kick-off.

Budleigh Under-15s have not played a competitive match since a September League Cup defeat at the hands of Tiverton-based Moors Youth Hawks.

There has been a blow dealt to local Under-15 football with news that two teams, Broadclyst and City Raiders having withdrawn from the league.

