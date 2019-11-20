Budleigh Under-15s have five different scorers in superb win at Spitfires

The Budleigh Salterton Under-15s who were 5-0 winners with five different goal scorers when they took on Spitfires in an Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture: SPURSTOM Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s were excellent value for their 5-0 Exeter & District Youth League Division Three away win at Spitfires, writes SpursTom.

The match was only the second league game the travelling Robins have been able to play since mid-September, and full advantage was taken of the roll on, roll off substitute system to give everyone a chance to participate.

The Spitfires keeper was kept busy as he faced wave after wave of attacking football.

He managed to hold up under the pressure, until he was left helpless as Devon Toms out jumped everyone to power home a header from a Tom Rowsell cross.

Though the Robins held the upper hand throughout, the hosts did miss the rare opportunities presented to them and were punished. Joseph Gosling and Adam Watts scored in quick succession to increase the lead to 3-0 by the break.

The Robins made a flying start to the second half and eased into a 4-0 lead thanks to a goal from Tom Rowsell.

The second half saw the game follow a similar course to the first with much of the game being played in the Spitfires' half of the pitch.

Any hopes the home side had of gaining something from counterattacks were dampened by a mean Budleigh defence.

Tiredness crept in on the heavy pitch, but the Robins found the strength and the back of the net once more with Wilfred Bryant rounding off a fine team performance with his team's fifth and the final goal of the match.