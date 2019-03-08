Advanced search

Budleigh Under-15s exit Devon Cup at hands of strong Galmpton side

PUBLISHED: 12:17 31 October 2019

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s exited the Devon FA Graddon Vending Cup at the second round stage, beaten 7-0 at home by a powerful Galmpton United side, writes SpursTom.

The visitors to Greenway Lane ply their regular football trade in the Torbay/Torquay-based Pioneer Youth League U15 Division One.

They proved to be physically strong, and well-organised, keeping the young Robins on the back foot from the off with their attacking play and they scored six of their goals in a dominant first half display. Whatever was said during the interval clearly hit the mark with the Budleigh youngsters for they were far more competitive after the break and, indeed, were unlucky not to get on the score sheet themselves before conceding a seventh in the final stages of the game.

