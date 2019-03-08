Budleigh Under-15s edged out in close encounter of a cup tie

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s went out of the Exeter & District Youth League Cup, but they made Moors Youth Hawks work mighty hard for their 3-2 and a place in the next round of the competition, wrote SpursTom.

The young Robins were always going to be 'up against it;' given that that are a new team making their way in Division Three while Tiverton-based Moors Hawks last year played Division One football, though they are Division Two side this time round.

It all started so well for the Robins with Alex Bowyer playing in Adam Watts to fire the home side into a sixth minute lead.

However, the advantage was short lived for just minutes later, Budleigh glovesman Tom (Delpi) Del Piccolo was deceived by a an angled shot from the right that nestled in the bottom of the net to level things up.

The second half began with the visitors in the ascendency, but the Budleigh defence held firm until midway through the half a couple of goals in quick succession left Budleigh trailing 3-1.

However, they kept plugging away and it was no more than they deserved when Theo Winter drilled the ball home with assist down to Charlie Precious.

That though, proved to be the final goal of a close, and entertaining, contest. Both teams warrant plenty of praise for the way they played out such a fine match.