Budleigh Under-15s denied title success by early end to league campaign

PUBLISHED: 08:38 14 April 2020

The Budleigh Salterton Under-15s who were 5-0 winners with five different goal scorers when they took on Spitfires in an Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture: SPURSTOM

The Budleigh Salterton Under-15s who were 5-0 winners with five different goal scorers when they took on Spitfires in an Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture: SPURSTOM

Archant

The Budleigh Salterton Under-15s were denied what were very realistic chances of ending the campaign as the only team at the club to win silverware when the 2019/20 football season was brought to an abrupt end by the Covid-19 crisis, writes SpursTom.

Budleigh were fielding an Under-15 side that was a brand new one and they were tasked with beginning life in Division Three of the Exeter and District Youth League.

In the opening match of the campaign, they showed that their intended priority was to be triumphant as divisional champions as they won handsomely, enjoying a 9-1 success away at Honiton.

The young Robins endured mixed fortunes in Cup and Plate competitions.

They enjoyed early season success in the Devon County cup and, after exiting the League Cup early, they began to make progress in the Plate competition. However, they were eventually knocked out of both the Devon Cup and the Plate, beaten by higher ranked opposition.

With no further cup commitments, it left the team to concentrate on seeking glory in their league campaign.

Alas, all the rain that subsequently led to many postponements, Budleigh Under-15s took the field just six more times after that win at Honiton.

They proved to be quite a power in Division Three as they enjoyed 12-0 and 5-0 wins over Spitfires; 5-2 against first Whipton Youth and then Pro Academy Girls; 4-2 in a second meeting with Whipton Youth and they also drew 0-0 with Ottery St Mary. It all amounted to a season’s league return of six wins, one draw and no defeats from seven outings, scoring 40 goals and conceding just seven. They sat top of the table when the season was halted.

Suffice to say that some of the football I saw them play was truly a joy to watch and I feel it would be hard to argue against them as being very capable of going on and winning the Division Three title had the season runs its course.

All involved with the team deserve big congratulations for their achievements.

Budleigh Under-15s: Tom Del Pecolla, Lewis Beer, Wilfred Bryant, Caleb Kelsall, Kyle Stevens, Joe Gosling, Tom Waiton, Adam Watts, Tom Rowsell, Sazid Haque, Jake Howarth, Devon Toms, Theo Winter, Harry Bassett, Jonty Wright, Carrick Howard, Alex Bowyer, Kyle Dart and top goal-scorer, Charlie Precious.

