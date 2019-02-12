Budleigh U14 girls net superb point on visit to table-toppers

Budleigh Salterton girls’ Under-14s recorded an exceptional result when they returned from a visit to table-topping Crediton United with a share of the spoils, writes SpursTom.

The young Robinettes came away with something of a shock result, for Crediton United have a formidable side and rarely fail to find the back of the opposition net, which makes the clean sheet that Budleigh got from the game all the more impressive.

Goalless the game might have been, but it was not short on excitement and attacking play and it sets up the meeting between the same two teams in a League Cup tie at Greenway Lane this coming Sunday (March 3) as a game not to be missed!

Budleigh team: Poppy Avery, Tilly Avery, Lily Barnsley, Bethany Browring, Georgia Curtis, Coco Goodbody-Stannard, Millie Hardman, Faith Holder, Fleur Larsson-Carter, Amy Leadbetter, Hattie Real and Lucy Spiller.