Budleigh U14 girls knocked out of cup by strong Crediton side

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton girls Under-14s went out of the League Cup, beaten 5-0 by table-topping Crediton United, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, while the final score suggests a comfortable afternoon for the winners, it was anything but, particularly in a first half that ended with the game still seeking its opening goal.

Budleigh, who lost the influential Coco Goodbody-Stannard (withdrawn from the action in the first period with concussion) and later lost the services of goalkeeper Millie Hardman with an injury, battled well throughout the contest and can certainly hold their heads high.