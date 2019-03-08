Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh U14 girls knocked out of cup by strong Crediton side

PUBLISHED: 11:31 28 March 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton girls Under-14s went out of the League Cup, beaten 5-0 by table-topping Crediton United, writes SpursTom.

However, while the final score suggests a comfortable afternoon for the winners, it was anything but, particularly in a first half that ended with the game still seeking its opening goal.

Budleigh, who lost the influential Coco Goodbody-Stannard (withdrawn from the action in the first period with concussion) and later lost the services of goalkeeper Millie Hardman with an injury, battled well throughout the contest and can certainly hold their heads high.

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

River Otter is the back drop for a special marriage proposal

Kurt Baker and Kirstin Cordes who are now engaged after Kurt proposed on this Budleigh Salterton bench. Picture: Kurt Baker

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

River Otter is the back drop for a special marriage proposal

Kurt Baker and Kirstin Cordes who are now engaged after Kurt proposed on this Budleigh Salterton bench. Picture: Kurt Baker

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh U14 girls knocked out of cup by strong Crediton side

Football on pitch

Exmouth Town sign-off home league campaign with win over struggling Sticker

Jordan Harris scores Exmouth Towns third goal in the 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT

Fire near train line causing travel disruption

‘More funding than ever’ going in to schools says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

‘Budleigh still open for business despite road works’ say town traders

West Hill, Budleigh Salterton, will be subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan Wilkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists