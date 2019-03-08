Budleigh U14 girls knocked out of cup by strong Crediton side
PUBLISHED: 11:31 28 March 2019
(c) Image Source
Budleigh Salterton girls Under-14s went out of the League Cup, beaten 5-0 by table-topping Crediton United, writes SpursTom.
However, while the final score suggests a comfortable afternoon for the winners, it was anything but, particularly in a first half that ended with the game still seeking its opening goal.
Budleigh, who lost the influential Coco Goodbody-Stannard (withdrawn from the action in the first period with concussion) and later lost the services of goalkeeper Millie Hardman with an injury, battled well throughout the contest and can certainly hold their heads high.