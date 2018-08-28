Advanced search

Budleigh U14 girls beaten at Brixham

PUBLISHED: 10:27 11 January 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls battled well before slipping to a 3-0 defeat on their visit to Brixham for a Devon Girls League match, writes SpursTom.

The young Robins were only able to muster eight players for the contest, most of the absence due to illness.

However, the home side sportingly also played with eight, though they did have the advantage of being able to make changes and introduce fresh legs during the match.

It was only in the latter stages that the home only were able to make the game safe and the battling Robins deserve great credit for their combined efforts.

