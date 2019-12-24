Budleigh teams enjoying good terms so far

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

At the beginning of the season, Budleigh Salterton Football Club decided to withdraw the men's reserves team from the Macron Devon and Exeter League, with the men's first team entering the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League to play in the North & East division, writes SpursTom.

There was another blow when the club lost their girls' Under-15 team, unable to find someone to run it.

Meanwhile, the Budleigh ladies' who had won the Division One title the previous season, were preparing for life in the Westward Developments Devon Women's League Premier Division.

On the youth football side, the club gained an Under-15 boys' team thanks to the collective efforts of three former Budleigh players and, continuing the 'feel good factor' at Greenway Lane, an Under-18 boys' team was also formed.

Sadly, the latest set of postponements - the scheduled matches for last weekend - mean that none of the junior or ladies' teams will be in action again this year with all of them back in action early in the new year. The respective teams head into Christmas sitting in healthy places. The ladies sit fourth in the Devon Women's League Premier Division and they are through to the semi-finals of the Devon FA Supplementary Cup and are still in the League Cup.

The Under-18 boys' team sit in a top four berth in the North Division and, although they are out of the Devon Cup they remain involved in the League Cup. The Under-15 boys are currently top of the Exeter & District Youth League U15's Division Three, unbeaten after four games of their campaign. They have been knocked out of both County and League Cups, but are still in the Plate competition.

The men are also enjoying a respectable season as they sit mid-table in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East division and they also retain an interest in their League Cup.

● The big Boxing Day action at Greenway Lane is the Devon League derby between Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town Reserves.

Kick-off is at 11am and,with Exmouth Town's 1st team kicking off at Southern Road at 1pm, it is hoped that the morning game at Budleigh will attract a larger than usual turnout with some folk looking to make a 'day of it' and take in both matches!

With the teams sitting eighth and ninth in the table separated by just two points, whoever wins will sit above the other as 2019 moves into 2020!