Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Budleigh set for new league big kick-off

PUBLISHED: 08:50 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 14 August 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton launch their new life in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League with a Friday night game at home to Witheridge.

Kick-off at Greenway Lane is 7.30pm and, speaking ahead of the new season, Budleigh secretary Keith Wood says: "This is a new-look Robins team, which is a mix of experience and young talent from the ranks of the U18 squad and, hopefully, as they get used to one another, it will start to show on the pitch.

"After last season's struggles, the squad now has 26 players signed on, which is really encouraging."

He continued: "The changing rooms have had a complete renovation with the help of a £10,000 anniversary grant from the Normans Trust, for which the club is extremely grateful. We now have unisex toilets, new showers, replaced all the woodwork and completely redecorated.

"It is the club policy not to go down the road of paying any players, but we have tried to make the facilities the best in the area, there is a minibus for away matches and the clubhouse provides excellent food, all of which is part of the players' package that we provide for representing the club."

With regard to the club launching the new league, Keith said: "We are honoured to be asked to stage the opening game of the new Devon League and, for me, it shows just how the club is viewed both by the Devon League and the FA. Hopefully we will have a good crowd for the inaugural match"

Admission charges for Friday night's Greenway Lane game are £3 for adults and £2.50 for OAPs with U16s admitted free.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Nimbus sails again - and in Exmouth ‘home’ waters

John Westell at the helm of Nimbus going past number 17 buoy off Exmouth in the summer of 1947. Picture: Gillian Westell

Home bowlers impress in another superbly organised Phear Park tournament

Phear Park 2019 Tournament men's singles finalists (left to right), winner Brian Summers, Phear Park president Peter Birch and the runner-up Norman Own from Babbacmbe. Picture PPBC

Budleigh set for new league big kick-off

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Higher than average number of cyclists in East Devon, survey suggests

Cycling in East Devon. Ref mha 22 18TI 4910. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists