Budleigh set for new league big kick-off

Budleigh Salterton launch their new life in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League with a Friday night game at home to Witheridge.

Kick-off at Greenway Lane is 7.30pm and, speaking ahead of the new season, Budleigh secretary Keith Wood says: "This is a new-look Robins team, which is a mix of experience and young talent from the ranks of the U18 squad and, hopefully, as they get used to one another, it will start to show on the pitch.

"After last season's struggles, the squad now has 26 players signed on, which is really encouraging."

He continued: "The changing rooms have had a complete renovation with the help of a £10,000 anniversary grant from the Normans Trust, for which the club is extremely grateful. We now have unisex toilets, new showers, replaced all the woodwork and completely redecorated.

"It is the club policy not to go down the road of paying any players, but we have tried to make the facilities the best in the area, there is a minibus for away matches and the clubhouse provides excellent food, all of which is part of the players' package that we provide for representing the club."

With regard to the club launching the new league, Keith said: "We are honoured to be asked to stage the opening game of the new Devon League and, for me, it shows just how the club is viewed both by the Devon League and the FA. Hopefully we will have a good crowd for the inaugural match"

Admission charges for Friday night's Greenway Lane game are £3 for adults and £2.50 for OAPs with U16s admitted free.