Advanced search

Budleigh waiting for football

PUBLISHED: 06:22 11 December 2020

Budleigh Salterton Football Club

Budleigh Salterton Football Club

Archant

Robins raring to go

The long wait for a return to action in the Devon Football League continues for Budleigh Salterton.

The Robins have no fixture this weekend and will be like a coiled spring when they finally take to the field at struggling Chudleigh Athletic on December 19.

When it does get to game-day, Budleigh will know that a win at Chudleigh would take them seven points clear of their hosts and open up a healthy gap on the bottom sides in the North & East Division.

Chudleigh went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Alphington last weekend and face a tricky trip to Exwick Villa on Saturday.

Exwick, meanwhile, beat Heavitree United 4-1 in the first weekend back and there was an impressive 4-0 triumph for Clyst Valley at St Martins.

The final two games in Budleigh’s division resulted in draws between Newtown and Topsham, and Teignmouth and Liverton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth juniors return to action with a strong weekend

Exmouth Town Under-12s enjoying their fine new kit

Budleigh waiting for football

Budleigh Salterton Football Club

Exmouth’s Card for Good Causes shop opens following end of lockdown

Card for Good Caues shop opens in Exmouth. Picture: Card for Good Causes

Small pizza oven fire in van after Lympstone road traffic collision

Twins Alexandra and Catherine, 11, switch on Devoncourt’s famous Christmas lights

Mayor Steve Gazzard, his consort Diane Love, Alexandra and Catherine Dent, town crier Roger Bourgein and Devoncourt Resort mansger Jamie Dawes. Picture: Daniel Wilkins