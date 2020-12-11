Budleigh waiting for football

Budleigh Salterton Football Club Archant

Robins raring to go

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The long wait for a return to action in the Devon Football League continues for Budleigh Salterton.

The Robins have no fixture this weekend and will be like a coiled spring when they finally take to the field at struggling Chudleigh Athletic on December 19.

When it does get to game-day, Budleigh will know that a win at Chudleigh would take them seven points clear of their hosts and open up a healthy gap on the bottom sides in the North & East Division.

Chudleigh went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Alphington last weekend and face a tricky trip to Exwick Villa on Saturday.

Exwick, meanwhile, beat Heavitree United 4-1 in the first weekend back and there was an impressive 4-0 triumph for Clyst Valley at St Martins.

The final two games in Budleigh’s division resulted in draws between Newtown and Topsham, and Teignmouth and Liverton.