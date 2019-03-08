Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s suffer Devon Cup shoot-out defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:13 01 November 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s suffered cup heartache, when they were defeated 4-3 by Twyford Spartans in a penalty shoot-out to exit the Devon FA Wotton Printers U18 Cup at the second round stage, writes SpursTom.

Due to the recent bad weather the fixture venue was changed to Amory Park, Tiverton.

Having won the league meeting between the teams the month before, the Robins made a confident start and dominated the early exchanges.

They took the lead when a Joe Graham cross was put away by Finn Doyle-Stott with an eye-catching overhead kick.

Twyford hit back, but the Budleigh lead was restored when Liam O'Brien volleyed home a right wing cross. The home side then had a glorious chance to level for the second time, but Robins' goalkeeper Ryan Bowyer made a superb save to keep out a penalty.

With the clock running down, a second spot kick was awarded by the match official and this time the set-piece was rifled beyond Bowyer.

There were no further goals and so the contest was decided by a penalty shoot-out that the home side won 4-3.

The Robins U18s return to league action this Sunday (November 3) with as local derby game against Ottery St Mary. The Greenway Lane action gets under way at 2pm.

