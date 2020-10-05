Budleigh Salterton Under-18s net back-to-back wins in fine start to new season
PUBLISHED: 14:31 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 05 October 2020
Archant
Budleigh Salterton Under-18s have made a fine start to the new Devon League campaign, enjoying back-to-back wins over Feniton and Twyford Spartans, writes SpursTom.
The Robins travelled across to Acland Park where they made a flying start with Ryan Daffin scoring in the very first minute!
The lead was doubled midway through the half by Jack Bungay, but a good home side were back in it before the break courtesy of a well struck penalty.
The second half action was end-to-end, but both defences looked solid throughout and so further chances were at a premium at either end.
In the meeting with Twyford Spartans saw Budleigh secure all three points thanks to one goal before half-time and two in the second half.
Budleigh began well with Ryan Daffin a real threat down to the right wing and it was no surprise when their early pressure resulted in Jack Bungay providing the ‘assist’ to a Ryan Fell goal.
The Tiverton-based side hit and only a brilliant save by Robins’ goalkeeper Ryan Bowyer denied them a share of the spoils at half-time.
It was Twyford who came out of the blocks quickest after the break, forcing a few corners, but becoming frustrated as they could not force a break through.
They gave away a free-kick on 63 minutes and, when the ball was floated into a crowded area, Ryan Daffin smashed it home to make it 2-0.
The game was getting feisty, but surprisingly only one yellow card was shown throughout. Budleigh wasted too many set pieces, both before and after Nat Hawkins had added a third from a Sam Diprose through pass.
That was the final goal of the match, so a good 3-0 start for the Robins, whose Man of the Match was defender Ryan Fell.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.