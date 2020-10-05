Budleigh Salterton Under-18s net back-to-back wins in fine start to new season

The Budleigh Salterton Under-18s. Pictrure: SPURSTOM Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s have made a fine start to the new Devon League campaign, enjoying back-to-back wins over Feniton and Twyford Spartans, writes SpursTom.

The Robins travelled across to Acland Park where they made a flying start with Ryan Daffin scoring in the very first minute!

The lead was doubled midway through the half by Jack Bungay, but a good home side were back in it before the break courtesy of a well struck penalty.

The second half action was end-to-end, but both defences looked solid throughout and so further chances were at a premium at either end.

In the meeting with Twyford Spartans saw Budleigh secure all three points thanks to one goal before half-time and two in the second half.

Budleigh began well with Ryan Daffin a real threat down to the right wing and it was no surprise when their early pressure resulted in Jack Bungay providing the ‘assist’ to a Ryan Fell goal.

The Tiverton-based side hit and only a brilliant save by Robins’ goalkeeper Ryan Bowyer denied them a share of the spoils at half-time.

It was Twyford who came out of the blocks quickest after the break, forcing a few corners, but becoming frustrated as they could not force a break through.

They gave away a free-kick on 63 minutes and, when the ball was floated into a crowded area, Ryan Daffin smashed it home to make it 2-0.

The game was getting feisty, but surprisingly only one yellow card was shown throughout. Budleigh wasted too many set pieces, both before and after Nat Hawkins had added a third from a Sam Diprose through pass.

That was the final goal of the match, so a good 3-0 start for the Robins, whose Man of the Match was defender Ryan Fell.