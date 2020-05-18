Budleigh Salterton Under-16s building for the future

When the 2019/2020 football season was brought to a short and swift end due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Budleigh Salterton Under-15s, sat top of the Exeter and District Youth League Division Three table.

The young Robins were unbeaten in the league campaign and had also booked a place in what would have been their first cup semi-final!

They were a team that was formed as recently as the start of the 2019/20 season and, after a nervous start to the campaign, applied very genuine hard work and adopted a superb team spirit to become a formidable side, who had the confidence to challenge anyone, from any league, even defeating opposition from higher leagues in cup competitions!

Now that age group will be moving up, next season, to the Under-16 age group.

Team boss Luke Kelsall says: “As a club, we now start looking forward to next season. The lads will now be tasked with starting next season as an Under-16 Division Two side. It’s fresh starts for all and, with a new manager in charge of the senior team at Budleigh, opportunity knocks for all. We certainly have great expectations as a collective club.”

He continued: “For the coming season the Under-16s will enjoy the privilege of training and playing on the Greenway Lane pitch and of course have the benefit of the club facilities.

“On a dark evening, playing a competitive match under floodlights is many a player’s dream and also makes for a great spectacle to watch.

“What’s more, now the team are at Under-16 level they will also become a support, player wise, to the Budleigh Under-18s.

“The players will have a great opportunity to challenge themselves to, through good performance and attitude, play their way into the thoughts of Under-18s manager, Mike Graham, thus creating a new filter system through the ages and fostering local home-grown talent.”

Luke also added: “It is also a fact that having reached the Under-16 age level, all the players are also of an age where they can be included in the Budleigh 1st team manager’s thoughts, so it really is a case of ‘opportunity knocks’ for young players at Budleigh Salterton Football Club.”

He continued: “The future for Budleigh Salterton’s youth is moving in a positive and constructive direction, with the aim of giving every player the best possible chance to improve himself or herself.

“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there’s no fixed date for when we can get back to training and planning for the season, but once the FA have given grassroots football the green light to start, then we will commence training as soon as possible.”

Luke is happy to speak with any parents who have a youngster they’d like to get involved with a local family orientated football club and all contact details for club officials can be found on the club website at www.budleighsaltertonfc.co.uk