Budleigh Salterton Under-15s edged out in close encounter of the cup semi-final lond

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s suffered the agony of semi-final defeat when beaten 2-1 by Okehampton Argyle in an Exeter & District Youth League Plate Cup last four contest, writes SpursTom.

With the home side playing their league football in Division Two, one step up from them, a tough task was anticipated by the Robins.

Because of all the recent wet weather the contest was switched to the all-weather surface at the Ashbury Hotel.

Indeed, in what were testing conditions, both teams performed admirably, but there was no doubt that the overall conditions favoured the physically stronger Okehampton team.

With the wind at their backs, the hosts were the more attacking unit in the first period. It did not help the Robins' cause when influential midfielder Adam Watts was carried off in the 14th minute, and they then fell behind to a 30th minute goal from Luke Bennett. The woodwork also came to their rescue twice just before half-time.

The second period saw the visitors press forward, but were hit with a sucker-punch counter-attack five minutes after the re-start when a well-placed defence-splitting pass found Connor Pack, who made no mistake, slottting home to double the home lead.

Though the visitors played some good football, they lacked the required cutting edge. They did, however, get a consolation goal from Sazid Haque two minutes from time, and then, with virtually the last kick of the contest, they missed the target when well-placed to net and force extra-time!

Referee Shane Leahy, officiated excellently throughout, he also congratulated both sides for their contributions to a compelling contest.

Budleigh players, Carrick Howard (returning after injury), Theo Winter and Caleb Kelsall, were top Robin performers on the day.