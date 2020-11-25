Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 November 2020

Budleigh U14 Manager Mike Gibbins, the new shirt worn by player Oliver Budd, with sponsor Mr Simon Gibbons

Budleigh U14 Manager Mike Gibbins, the new shirt worn by player Oliver Budd, with sponsor Mr Simon Gibbons

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s sponsorship

The Under-14s team of Budleigh Salterton F.C. from the Exeter & District Youth League, have got a sponsor.

It is Mr Simon Gibbons, owner of local company Swift Removals, who have kindly provided the team’s playing kit.

The Under-14s manager Mr Gibbins, his coaching assistants and all the players send their grateful thanks to Mr Gibbons and his company.

Alas, we will not be seeing the youngest Robins in these until grassroots football returns.

It is so heartening to see local companies backing future generations of the beautiful game.

Sport has struggled through the Covid crisis and the biggest concern is for the youngsters, who need to retain their enthusiasm and passion for physical activity.  Support from the community will be pivotal to that ambition. If you have any stories on local sponsorship for sport and community partnerships, let us know on tim.herbert@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s sponsorship

Budleigh U14 Manager Mike Gibbins, the new shirt worn by player Oliver Budd, with sponsor Mr Simon Gibbons

Exeter Airport set to apply for £8million business rates relief

East Devon MP Simon Jupp at Exeter Airport. Picture: Simon Jupp.

Rough sleeper Ian’s thanks to Exmouth for helping him get back on his feet

Ben Reid (left) with Ian in his caravan. Picture: Sarah Taylor

Exmouth convenience store sold during lockdown

Premier in Rolle Street has been sold

Laura Woodward-Drake: Award-winning service from local independent bookkeeper during pandemic

Helen Buck's Accounting On Us won the Virtual Business Award for 'best business to business advice service'