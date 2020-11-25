Budleigh Salterton Under-14s sponsorship
PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 November 2020
Archant
Budleigh Salterton Under-14s sponsorship
The Under-14s team of Budleigh Salterton F.C. from the Exeter & District Youth League, have got a sponsor.
It is Mr Simon Gibbons, owner of local company Swift Removals, who have kindly provided the team’s playing kit.
The Under-14s manager Mr Gibbins, his coaching assistants and all the players send their grateful thanks to Mr Gibbons and his company.
Alas, we will not be seeing the youngest Robins in these until grassroots football returns.
It is so heartening to see local companies backing future generations of the beautiful game.
Sport has struggled through the Covid crisis and the biggest concern is for the youngsters, who need to retain their enthusiasm and passion for physical activity. Support from the community will be pivotal to that ambition. If you have any stories on local sponsorship for sport and community partnerships, let us know on tim.herbert@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.