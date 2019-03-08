Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls net mixed bag of recent results

PUBLISHED: 14:09 08 May 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s suffered a mixed bag of results in their latest two Devon Girls League matches, writes SpursTom.

The young Robinettes were in action in Exeter where they were 5-0 winners over hosts Stoke Hill.

Coco Goodbody-Stannard (2), Amy Leadbetter (2) and Millie Hardman, scored the Budleigh goals.

After that win over Stoke Hill the young Robinettes travelled with a degree of confidence for their game at Newton Fire.

The plan was hopefully to do as well or better than the draw they obtained at home against them two months ago.

For all the effort put in by the team, they were unable to prevent the Newton girls scoring a goal in each half, and had returned back to Budleigh empty handed following a 0-2 defeat

