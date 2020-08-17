Budleigh Salterton to enjoy home comforts at start of new league campaign

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton will start their Scott Richards Solicitors North & West campaign with six games in the first 21 days of the new term.

The Robins begin with a Saturday, September 5 Greenway Lane meeting with Chudleigh and are again at home for their first midweek engagement of the new season when they host University of Exeter on Wednesday, September 9.

The first month of the campaign also sees the Robins visit Clyst Valley, host Alphington and entertain St Martins before they end the month at Witheridge.

The two derby games with Exmouth Town Reserves will be played on Saturday, November 28 at Greenway Lane and over at Southern Road on the penultimate matchday of the season, Saturday, March 20.

Sep 5 CHUDLEIGH (H)

Sep 9 UNIVERSITY OF EXETER (H)

Sep 12 Clyst Valley (a)

Sep 16 ALPHINGTON (H)

Sep 19 ST MARTINS (H)

Sep 26 Witheridge (a)

Oct 3 HEAVITREE (H)

Oct 10 Exwick Villa (a)

Oct 14 BRAUNTON (H)

Oct 17 Bovey Tracey (a)

Oct 24 Alphington (a)

Oct 31 NEWTOWN (H)

Nov 7 Liverton United (a)

Nov 14 TEIGNMOUTH (H)

Nov 21 Topsham Town (a)

Nov 28 EXMOUTH TOWN (H)

Dec 5 University of Exeter (a)

Dec 12 Braunton (a)

Dec 19 Chudleigh (a)

Jan 2 CLYST VALLEY (H)

Jan 9 Newtown (a)

Jan 16 WITHERIDGE (H)

Jan 23 Heavitree United (a)

Jan 30 EXWICK VILLA (H)

Feb 13 St Martins (a)

Feb 20 BOVEY TRACEY (H)

Feb 27 TOPSHAM TOWN (H)

Mar 6 LIVERTON (H)

Mar 13 Teignmouth (a)

Mar 20 Exmouth Town (a)