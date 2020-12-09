Budleigh taking advantage of lockdown

New floodlights installed at Greenway Lane

The absence of football has been used as an opportunity to complete crucial maintenance work at Budleigh Salterton.

The club has spent the last few weeks installing new floodlights and a major positive step for the Robins.

“From a club perspective, the second lockdown has actually been pretty handy,” said manager Dan Carthew.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to install our new floodlights.

“I believe they are now either completely in place or maybe just a couple of bits and pieces to tidy up.

“Not playing any football has enabled the club time to crack on and get that important job completed.”

While the floodlight job is a major bonus, the lack of football has also given Carthew and his coaching staff a chance to assess their campaign so far.

The Robins currently sit 11th in the North & East Division of the Devon Football League.

Budleigh started their campaign with an outstanding 4-1 victory over Chudleigh Athletic, with Simon Withers bagging an exceptional hat-trick.

The win was followed by defeats against the University of Exeter and Alphington sandwiching a draw at Clyst Valley.

The Robins completed a hectic September with an enthralling 4-3 loss to Exmouth Town Reserves in a pulsating local derby.

Rian Hill then joined the hat-trick club with a fine performance in the 4-1 defeat of Heavitree and the Robins entered this latest lockdown with another entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Liverton.

“It’s been very frustrating to not be playing football but also useful in a different sense,” said Carthew.

“For me and the coaching staff, we have used the time to evaluate the season so far and reflect on where we are as a team.

“We’ve looked at the things that have gone well and the areas we need to improve.

“We want to highlight our strengths going forward and obviously eliminate the mistakes that have cost us in certain games.

“It’s not going to be a snap of the fingers and we’ll suddenly be at the top of the table but, if we can iron out some of the mistakes, it should stand us in good stead.

“From a players’ perspective, they are just a bit bored without football.”