Budleigh Salterton’s new football secretary speaks about his return to Greenway Lane

Last week we reported on how former Budleigh Salterton manager Matt Hughes had made a return to the club to become the Robins’ new football secretary.

We have now caught up with Matt to have a chat about why he has now been able to return to the game.

Matt says: “I had to give up the post of team manager owing to the health problems my wife Lucy was having. Fortunately, she has done amazingly well and her health is now on a more even keel.

“I had said at the point of my standing down that I felt I still had something to offer the sport of football and I held that conviction and now, I feel it’s the right time to get back involved.”

He continued: “To be honest, I wanted to feel useful again. I still believe there is unfinished business for me at Budleigh and I want to use my experiences in football to help the club be successful.

“I feel the role of football secretary suits my current situation and I know that I have plenty of experience in the game to be able to offer help and advice should, be needed in other areas of the club’s operation.

“I think this is going to be a ‘great fit’ for all concerned.”

We then asked: “Did you miss not being involved in the game?”

Matt replied: “I missed football terribly. It is something I love, but equally, some things in life are more important and, with Lucy’s health as it was at the time, it was absolutely the right decision to step away.”

He continued: “That said, when I did stand down I always did so with the full intention of hopefully being able to return.

“I am looking forward to being involved and helping the teams across the club. It will be a different feeling on a match day, not being in the dugout, but I have worked with County FA Representative teams in a similar role before.”

Finally, we asked how he saw his new post and what might lie ahead.

He responded saying: “One thing that really attracted me to the role was the ability to help shape the future of the club.

“As one of the officers of the club (board members), I can have a say on the direction of the club so I can help it to develop and grow.

“I am always here to support the teams and the club in any way I can.

“Budleigh Salterton AFC is a club at the heart of a community and a place where local footballers can call their home.”