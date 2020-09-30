Budleigh Salterton manager on derby defeat: I thought we were unlucky not to get something from the game

A chat with Budleigh boss Dan Carthew after the Robins had suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at Exmouth Town Reserves

Budleigh Salterton were beaten by the odd goal in seven when they made the short trip across to Southern Road to contest a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East game with Exmouth Town Reserves.

Speaking after the 4-3 defeat the Robins’ boss said: : “Although the final result was disappointing, I think the performance showed just how hard the team are working, and that that they have the right character and attitude to be successful.

“In derby’s there’s always the risk of playing the ‘occasion’ rather than the game, but that wasn’t the case for us on Saturday.

“We knew that we would be in for a tough match; Exmouth are a very talent outfit, but we went about our football brilliantly and I thought we were unlucky not to get something from the game.”

He continued: “We were progressive on the ball, quick on the break and I felt that for large spells we were on the front foot; we now need to start turning these good performances into wins and banking some points for our efforts.”

On the specifics of individual performances, the Robins’ chief said: “In the heart of midfield, Harry Gibbings had an excellent game; he passed the ball well, was aggressive and physical at winning it back and his decision making was spot on - along with Sam Hollis and Jacob Tinsley, the three of them controlled the game and were each involved with the good work we did on the day.”

Next up we asked about any incoming players and he replied: “I’m pleased to say that we have signed a new goalkeeper and he will go straight into the team for our game this Saturday at home against Heavitree.

“He comes very highly recommended, and from the conversations I’ve had with him; he’s a grounded, down to earth lad who will fit in really well with the existing group – I’m excited to start working with him this week.”

Carthew continued: “I’d like to say thanks to Jack England for standing in while we’ve worked to bring in a regular keeper – Jack has put the need of the team first, got on with it and done so in a positive and professional manner.”

The Budleigh boss then turned his thoughts to the Greenway Lane floodlights and the clubs need to garner support for some fund raising. He said: “I understand that there will be a statement from the club shortly regarding our floodlights, but we will be reaching out to the local community for support in raising the funds needed to complete replacement/repair work to them.

“The club is proud to support the town in offering the pitch and floodlights to the Devon Air Ambulance as the night landing site, which is something we want to continue to do therefore, I would urge anyone who can make a contribution large or small towards the cost of the floodlight repairs to please do so - for more information please contact our club secretary Keith Wood via our website www.budleighsaltertonafc.co.uk.”