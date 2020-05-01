Budleigh Salterton make managerial change - Robinettes boss takes over the Robins

When the new football season gets underway - and the likelihood of the 2020/21 campaign starting on time with the country continuing to be in the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic remains open to question - the Robins will have a new man at the helm.

The new man in charge of Budleigh when normal football life returns will be Dan Carthew, who has been running the highly successful Budleigh ladies team.

Budleigh secretary Keith Wood says: “The decision to make a change was not an easy one to take, and the club is very grateful to Rick Withers, who took over in 2018 when times were very hard and the team was at the bottom of the Peninsula League.

“The club took the decision not to stay with the Peninsula League when the reorganisation happened a year ago, instead opting to stay at the same level and join the new Devon Football League.”

Keith continued: “This past season has been one of mixed results, but the new young Robins team has consolidated a place in the Devon Football League, which is credit to Rick’s guidance and coaching. The fact that the team is so young and required development in key areas, it was felt that the coaching staff possibly needed a freshening up and a new face in the dressing room wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

“Dan has been massively successful at attracting ladies to join the Robinettes squad; he is very progressive and attentive to every detail at training and on match days which has produced results on the pitch for the Ladies.

“Therefore, it was thought that there seemed to be no reason why he couldn’t have the same effect on the Robins’ first team.”

Keith then turned his thoughts to wider club matters when he added: “With the club currently operating an U16, U18, and first team, Dan [Carthew], would seem to be the ideal coach to develop the young talent we have at Greenway Lane and hopefully he will attract more young players who want to develop.

“Dan intends to carry on with his coaching badges adding to his existing qualifications and is keen to get the young Robins team out on the training pitch when it is safe to do so. The club is very aware on where it stands regarding players, it will continue to try and produce young talent from the academy and if the players prove to be of a quality that they move to a higher league the club has no problem with this, in fact it is a testament to the coaching at the club.

“ There is also room for some long standing senior players who make up the backbone of the team and encourage the younger players, and we are sure that Dan’s appointment may well be of interest to local players of all ages.

“Dan will be putting his backroom team together over the next month and although the ladies were very reluctant to let Dan go they have a great replacement in that Dan’s number two from last season, Nick Long, will be taking over the ladies team.

“The Under-18s next season will be under the watchful eye of Mike Graham and they will be working closely with the first team while nest seasons Budleigh Under-16s will be managed by Luke Kellsall.”

Keith rounded things off saying: “The future of the club looks to be very solid and there’s no dount that everyone is keen to start as soon as the current restrictions are lifted.

“Last, but certainly not least, the club is very keen to publicly show real appreciation and thanks to Rick Withers his efforts over the past 18 months.”