Budleigh Juniors Waiting for Regular Football

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s Archant

Budleigh Juniors Waiting for Regular Football

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Even before this present lockdown, Budleigh Salterton Football Club’s two representatives, the Under-14s and Under-16s, had seen very little action in the Exeter and District Youth League so far this season. This is not because of cancellations but of the manner in which the fixtures have been compiled, writes SpursTom.

For instance, the newest of BSFC teams, the Under-14s, which only formed just before the season began, must be the youngest squad in that section.

They have only played two Division Three matches, both away, the first of which resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lympstone (Lions) Youth. It was a particularly special day for Freddie Shipway, who scored a fabulous hat-trick for the travelling young Budleigh Robins and a great start for a new side.

This was followed by a heavy defeat at the hands of Avishayes Combe (Archers) Youth, who have a 100% record from their four games. While it was a tough loss, manager Mike Gibbins and his coaches Ian Hooper and Scott Blake have been encouraged by the efforts shown by the squad.

Having lost half of last season’s Under-15s squad, manager Luke Kelsall, his assistant Scott Howarth and coaches Darren Fardoe and Max Howard, have seen the team struggle in the early stages of the U1nder-6s Division 2 after being promoted from Division 3 last term.

They began the campaign with a home win against West Hill Junior, Alex Bowyer scoring the only goal of a tight match. Since then, they have suffered defeat in three matches, including 0-2 at Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings, 2-3 at Cullompton Rangers Youth (Lucas Urquiza with both the Robins’ goals), then at home 1-4 to Millwey Rise Youth (Sazid Haque on target for the consolation strike).

At certain periods in games the Robins seemed to switch off, plus their lack of talking to each other in key moments when they should be.