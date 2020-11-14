Advanced search

Budleigh Juniors Waiting for Regular Football

PUBLISHED: 09:04 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 14 November 2020

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s

Archant

Budleigh Juniors Waiting for Regular Football

Even before this present lockdown, Budleigh Salterton Football Club’s two representatives, the Under-14s and Under-16s, had seen very little action in the Exeter and District Youth League so far this season. This is not because of cancellations but of the manner in which the fixtures have been compiled, writes SpursTom.

For instance, the newest of BSFC teams, the Under-14s, which only formed just before the season began, must be the youngest squad in that section.

They have only played two Division Three matches, both away, the first of which resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lympstone (Lions) Youth. It was a particularly special day for Freddie Shipway, who scored a fabulous hat-trick for the travelling young Budleigh Robins and a great start for a new side.

This was followed by a heavy defeat at the hands of Avishayes Combe (Archers) Youth, who have a 100% record from their four games. While it was a tough loss, manager Mike Gibbins and his coaches Ian Hooper and Scott Blake have been encouraged by the efforts shown by the squad.

Having lost half of last season’s Under-15s squad, manager Luke Kelsall, his assistant Scott Howarth and coaches Darren Fardoe and Max Howard, have seen the team struggle in the early stages of the U1nder-6s Division 2 after being promoted from Division 3 last term.

They began the campaign with a home win against West Hill Junior, Alex Bowyer scoring the only goal of a tight match. Since then, they have suffered defeat in three matches, including 0-2 at Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings, 2-3 at Cullompton Rangers Youth (Lucas Urquiza with both the Robins’ goals), then at home 1-4 to Millwey Rise Youth (Sazid Haque on target for the consolation strike).

At certain periods in games the Robins seemed to switch off, plus their lack of talking to each other in key moments when they should be.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Control of Exmouth seafront flood gates taken over by East Devon District Council

Flood water in The Esplanade Exmouth, Picture: Tom Hurley

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

Christian Aid ‘plodders’ rainbow rally for those living through Covid-19 pandemic

Members of Exmouth and Lympstone's Christian Aid group visited 20 churches to raise funds for global neighbours dealing with the pandemic. Picture: Exmouth and Lympstone Christian Aid

Exmouth Town Flying High in the Western League

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell in the thick of the action during the FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth businesses went above and beyond for town’s hungry children

Lunches for children prepared at Bayleaf in Exmouth. Picture: Fran Mcelhone

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Control of Exmouth seafront flood gates taken over by East Devon District Council

Flood water in The Esplanade Exmouth, Picture: Tom Hurley

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

Christian Aid ‘plodders’ rainbow rally for those living through Covid-19 pandemic

Members of Exmouth and Lympstone's Christian Aid group visited 20 churches to raise funds for global neighbours dealing with the pandemic. Picture: Exmouth and Lympstone Christian Aid

Exmouth Town Flying High in the Western League

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell in the thick of the action during the FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth businesses went above and beyond for town’s hungry children

Lunches for children prepared at Bayleaf in Exmouth. Picture: Fran Mcelhone

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Juniors Waiting for Regular Football

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s

England Athletics Provide Lockdown Guidance

Athletics Guidance Update

x Boxing Needs to Put Up a Fight

Amateur Boxing Needs Our Support

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

Devon Football League Remain Hopeful for Resumption

Braunton v Exmouth Town Reserves in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart