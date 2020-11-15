Positive Signs at Budleigh Salterton

Budleigh Salterton Football Club Archant

Positive Signs at Budleigh Salterton

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The enforced break for grassroots football has allowed managers up and down the country a chance to assess the progress of their teams, with the quarter-term report from Budleigh Salterton full of hope for the future.

After an excellent win over Chudleigh Athletic on the opening day, Budleigh suffered defeat to a powerful University of Exeter side in the Devon Football League.

A draw with Clyst Valley preceded three defeats, the most painful of which coming in a local derby, but they recovered with an impressive draw against Exwick Villa, a win over Heavitree and an entertaining double-header with Liverton.

“We made a blistering start to beat Chudleigh and we were 2-0 up inside the first ten minutes,” said manager Dan Carthew. “It was a good start against a team we always felt we could beat and reward for a positive pre-season.

“The University game was a very tough affair and it’s often a case of when you play them because they can field very different teams.

“Unfortunately, we met them on a day when they were able to bring in three players who had played in the Wessex League. They were very good value for the win and I don’t think any team in our division would have a chance against the University in that sort of form; they are fantastic to watch and move the ball very quickly.

“I was talking to their coach after the game and the majority of their squad had stayed on campus, so they had nothing much to do, other than regular football training. Their striker on the day scored four goals and he had been playing in the FA Cup for Shaftesbury the week before.

“We followed that with a draw against Clyst Valley and a game where we wanted more than just a point. Clyst struggled last season and a game we should have won.

“It was then a sticky spell for us, we lost at Alphington and they played very well in the first half. We gave the lads a grilling at half-time but couldn’t get back into the game.

“It was a lot closer at St Martins and the referee didn’t have his best game. I don’t like complaining about the officials because they get so much unnecessary stick but the referee didn’t really get control of the game, and both sides were on the receiving end of some questionable decisions

“The derby with Exmouth Town Reserves was a really enjoyable game, despite just missing out to a 4-3 defeat. We were 1-0 down at half-time and that was Exmouth’s only shot on target.

“We lost some key players over the summer, one of whom was our goalkeeper, plus our centre-back pairing. We were playing with an outfield player in goal and, while he did brilliantly, he’s not a goalkeeper by trade.

“We matched Exmouth throughout the second half, twice took the lead but a bit of goalkeeping naivety cost us in the end. We’ve since signed a young goalkeeper called Ieuan Brockway and he is full of energy and desire to improve, plus another ‘keeper from Feniton to give us competition in that position.

“The Heavitree win was important for us because the lads were so disappointed after the Exmouth game. It was a really pleasing and Rian Hill, our striker, was in fine form on the day – he loves a half-time banana as well.

“It was a very good result to get a draw at Exwick Villa and we’ve recently had two exciting games with Liverton. I was feeling very confident at their place but a nasty injury early in the game affected our momentum.

“We were 2-0 down but the lads rallied around, we made some tactical changes and got back to 2-2. Unfortunately, we conceded late in the game but the lads have been very good at implementing what I want, which is to get the ball down and play.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.