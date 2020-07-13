Budleigh Salterton footballers getting ready for the coming new season

Budleigh Salterton Football club are gearing up for the 2020/21 football season, writes SpursTom.

Amongst changes at the club ahead of the new season comes news of the appointment of former men’s team manager Matt Murphy as the new fixture secretary.

Matt’s signing for that particular post means that club secretary Keith Wood, who previously did the job, can now concentrate on club matters.

In terms of the adult playing side it is a case of ‘all change’ in both the men’s and women’s sections.

Dan Carthew has moved sideways having left his position of ladies team manager to look after the affairs of the Robins’ senior team.

With Dan departing, the new man at the helm of the ladies team is now Nick Long who will be no stranger to the Robinettes as he was the number two when Dan was the ladies manager.

Both new managers are busy putting their off the field teams together, as well as building their playing squads.

With regard to the Budleigh youth section, there’s news that the Robins will be running an Under-14 team in the 2020/21 Exeter & District Youth League.

Mike Gibbins is to manage the Under-14s and he can be contacted on 07756 846505.

Mike has the nucleus of a squad, but would very much like to recruit some additional players - boys and girls and would be delighted to hear from anyone who would like to join the team.

The Budleigh Under-16s will also start the coming season with new management at then helm.

With Wayne Rowsell and Andy Wait having departed Greenway Lane it means that Luke Kelsall will be sole manager with Scott Howarth as one of his assistants.

The Under-16s will compete next season in Division Two of the Exeter & District Youth League.

Last, but certainly not least, we come to the Budleigh Under-18s and they will again be led by Mike Graham Finally, there is the Under 18’s, they will be under the guidance of Mike Graham and, hopefully, Paul O’Brien will remain as his right-hand man.

Now we wait with trepidation to be told just when we can get back to some sort of footballing norm and indeed, learn when a new season might get underway.

In the meantime, all Budleigh teams will be delighted to hear from prospective new players.