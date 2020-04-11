Budleigh Salterton Football Club in the 2019/20 campaign – Who was hot and who was not

At this time of the season, we would be entering the stage where we would be having a reasonable idea of how the league tables might end up, writes SpursTom.

Sadly, we were hit very badly by the weather and now this current Covid-19 crisis which had left the season over – yet ‘unfinished’.

So, how has the 2019/20 campaign been in terms of happenings at Budleigh Salterton Football Club?

The season began with the Robins moving into a new era, with a re-jig for football clubs and a decision for a new-look South West Peninsular League, Budleigh decided to withdraw their men’s first team and be part of a brand-new Devon Football League, taking their place in the North West Division.

At the same time, they voted to break a tradition which had stood for approximately 100 years, by disbanding their reserves side.

On a personal note, I was saddened that this happened, as in my time reporting on all things Budleigh second team, I got to visit many new parts of Devon and struck up great associations with the likes of Colin Goodwin- the maestro of all things Macron Devon and Exeter league and of course, the sports teams from our local press.

The loss of the Budleigh reserve team did allow for local side Exmouth Spartans to make Greenway Lane their new ‘home’ and of course, the Budleigh ladies- otherwise known as the Robinettes- also continued to play their football at the club and in their case, it was a brave new campaign ahead, as they looked forward to playing for the first time in the Devon Women’s League, Premier Division.

In terms of Budleigh youth football, an Under-18s team was launched and they joined the Devon U18 league. There was also a new Under-15s team that began the term, as a member of the Exeter and District Youth League, Division Three.

So, at the point at which the football season was deemed ‘over’, how were the respective Budleigh teams doing?

Starting from the youngest and working up; the Budleigh Under-15s began the season in a division of eight teams but the loss of two of those teams early on greatly reduced the number of games the young Robins would play. However, to compensate, league officials deemed that the remaining six teams would play each other three times to complete a full campaign. In all, Budleigh Under-15s played seven matches, winning six, drawing one and remaining unbeaten in their league term, finishing in pole position with a goal difference of plus 33 and 19 points banked from their seven games.

The Under-18s played six matches in their league campaign- winning four, drawing one and losing one. They ended the season with 13 points and finished fourth in the eight-team division. The Robinettes went out of the Devon FA Women’s Supplementary Cup at the semi-final stage but had booked a place in the league cup last four when the season came to a premature halt. Of their six league games, the Robinettes won two and lost four, to end the season sitting sixth out of the nine teams in the Premier Division table.

As for the Budleigh men’s first team, they were knocked out of the Devon Premier Cup but were still involved in the League Cup. As for their league campaign, the Robins managed to play more games than any of the other teams in the North and East Division. In all, they played 23 matches, winning eight, drawing one and losing 14. They banked 25 points in their matches and that left them sitting 10th out of 16 clubs when the season was ended by Covid-19.

Last, but certainly not least, to the ‘new boys’ at Greenway Lane, Exmouth Spartans. They played their season in the Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three and sat a lofty second when ‘time’ was called on the campaign. Of their 14 league games, they won eight, drew two and lost four. Oh yes, and to the poser of: “Who posted the Exmouth Spartan’s team photograph on the changing room noticeboard?”

I can reveal it was yours truly, responding to a text I received from a relative of an Exmouth Spartan team member.

So, there you have it, a review of all things Greenway Lane from the 2019/20 season- one cut short by Coivd-19 and wherever you are (hopefully inside), keep safe, take care and best wishes to you all from my wife and myself.

Oh yes, and before I down my pen for this particular football season – one final and huge thankyou to the NHS and all those carrying out the duties and providing services that enable us to keep living and stay alive.