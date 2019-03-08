Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town to meet in Devon Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 19:13 14 August 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The draw for the opening rounds of the Devon Premier Cup have produced a mouth-watering local derby.

The draw has been made for the Devon Premier Cup rounds one and two and a mouth-watering local derby will be played in round two.

Budleigh Salterton, who launch their new Devon league life on Friday night (August 16) at home to Witheridge will entertain Exmouth Town Reserves in round two with the match to be played on or before Saturday, October 12.

Devon Premier Cup 2nd Round (matches to be played on or before October 12)

Beer Albion or East Allington United v Lapford, TOPSHAM TOWN v Shamwickshire Rovers or Sidmouth Town, Clyst Valley v Bampton, Waldon Athletic v Beesands Rovers of Ivybridge Town, Hatherleigh Town or Appledore v Braunton, Kentisbeare v Bovey Heavitree United v Millbridge, Chronies or Plymouth Marjon v Newtown, Paignton Villa v Activate or Colyton, North Molton or Hartland Clovelly v Meadowbrook Athletic, Whipton & Pinhoe or Torbay Police v Plymouth Hope, BUDLEIGH SALTERTON v EXMOUTH TOWN, Witheridge v Watcombe Wanderers, Alphington v Central Park Rangers, St Martins v University of Exeter, Bere Alston United v Broadmeadow, Ashburton b Buckland Athletic, Bradworthy v Tavistock AFC, Lakeside Athletic v Liverton United, Exwick Villa v Horrabridge Rangers, Signal Box Oak Villa v Totnes & Dartington, Mount Gould v Fremington, Paignton Saints v Newton Abbot Spurs, Plymouth Argyle FITC v Pennycross, Roselands v Feniton, Plymstock United v Kingsteignton Athletic, Saltram Athletic v The Windmill, Ipplepen Athletic v Ottery St Mary, Chudleigh Athletic v Seaton Town, Plympton Athletic v Buckfastleigh Rangers or Chagford, Salcombe Town of Newton Abbot 66 v Bocca Seniors and Upottery of Park United v Teignmouth.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town to meet in Devon Premier Cup

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves suffer injuries in midweek meeting with Okehampton Argyle

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza on defeat to the champions-elect and a look ahead to Exeter encounter

Picture: Thinkstock

Firefighters attended hundreds more fires in Devon and Somerset last year, new figures reveal

Fire engine

Nimbus sails again - and in Exmouth ‘home’ waters

John Westell at the helm of Nimbus going past number 17 buoy off Exmouth in the summer of 1947. Picture: Gillian Westell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists