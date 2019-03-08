Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town to meet in Devon Premier Cup

The draw for the opening rounds of the Devon Premier Cup have produced a mouth-watering local derby.

Budleigh Salterton, who launch their new Devon league life on Friday night (August 16) at home to Witheridge will entertain Exmouth Town Reserves in round two with the match to be played on or before Saturday, October 12.

Devon Premier Cup 2nd Round (matches to be played on or before October 12)

Beer Albion or East Allington United v Lapford, TOPSHAM TOWN v Shamwickshire Rovers or Sidmouth Town, Clyst Valley v Bampton, Waldon Athletic v Beesands Rovers of Ivybridge Town, Hatherleigh Town or Appledore v Braunton, Kentisbeare v Bovey Heavitree United v Millbridge, Chronies or Plymouth Marjon v Newtown, Paignton Villa v Activate or Colyton, North Molton or Hartland Clovelly v Meadowbrook Athletic, Whipton & Pinhoe or Torbay Police v Plymouth Hope, BUDLEIGH SALTERTON v EXMOUTH TOWN, Witheridge v Watcombe Wanderers, Alphington v Central Park Rangers, St Martins v University of Exeter, Bere Alston United v Broadmeadow, Ashburton b Buckland Athletic, Bradworthy v Tavistock AFC, Lakeside Athletic v Liverton United, Exwick Villa v Horrabridge Rangers, Signal Box Oak Villa v Totnes & Dartington, Mount Gould v Fremington, Paignton Saints v Newton Abbot Spurs, Plymouth Argyle FITC v Pennycross, Roselands v Feniton, Plymstock United v Kingsteignton Athletic, Saltram Athletic v The Windmill, Ipplepen Athletic v Ottery St Mary, Chudleigh Athletic v Seaton Town, Plympton Athletic v Buckfastleigh Rangers or Chagford, Salcombe Town of Newton Abbot 66 v Bocca Seniors and Upottery of Park United v Teignmouth.