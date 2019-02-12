Advanced search

Budleigh Reserves undone on visit to Lympstone

PUBLISHED: 11:19 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 21 February 2019

Like all other matches played in the Macron Devon and Exeter League on the penultimate Saturday of February, a minute’s silence was held in memory of Phillip Margrett, who passed away recently, writes SpursTom.

Phil was well known and respected by those who came across him in local football, from his playing days to his role as a referee.

Indeed, if ever the word ‘legend’ was befitting it is now - Phil was a legend of local football.

The local derby between Budleigh Reserves and Lympstone - a local derby - was a game he would have loved to officiate. Indeed, so many of the players involved in this contest knew him well.

The mist descending down on the Archery Club pitches almost forced this fixture to be called off, or even abandoned, but thankfully it was allowed to take place and provided us with an entertaining, if at times tense, contest.

Lympstone were seeking revenge for their surprised defeat a month ago at Budleigh Salterton’s ground.

They were on the attack from the first whistle and, with Dave Radford driving them forward with his range of passes, kept the Robins on the defensive. The hosts are not only a physical outfit, but also possess several players still capable of playing at a level two steps or higher than this division. It was one of those, Kyle Bassett, who with two well-placed headers gave them a 2-0 lead.

Gareth Davies hit the woodwork for Budleigh on 29 minutes, but that was as near as the Robins got to a first-half goal.

Although the second period was a much more even affair, the visitors were missing the extra bite in both the midfield and attack.

The third Lympstone goal came from Sam Schlaefli, a player who holds the ball up well to bring colleagues into the game.

On this occasion it all came down to his individuality and strength that led to him netting.

The Robins were once again unlucky when Gareth Morrey hit the woodwork in the 76th minute, but Lympstone deserved their win, one that keeps them very much in the hunt for a top three finish this season.

This coming Saturday (February 23), Budleigh Reserves play their final home game of the Macron League Division Three season when they host table-topping Ottery St Mary.

Lympstone are also in action, they entertain second placed university 4ths.

