Budleigh Reserves suffer disappointing defeat at Axmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:14 06 March 2019

Football

Football

Budleigh Salterton Reserves fluffed possibly their last chance of finishing above the bottom two places, by losing their latest Macron League Division Three away match at Axmouth United 3-1, writes SpursTom.

Mind you, the Robins were up against it from the off as they were left with a bare 11 and without a regular goalkeeper!

The first half was a very feisty affair resulting in several bookings.

Some of the unfair tackles may have been caused by frustration in a ‘stop-start’ phase instigated by inconsistent refereeing! Budleigh went ahead on nine minutes, with Gareth Morrey the scorer.

The equaliser came seven minutes before the break – and with no small amount of controversy!

Initially, the ‘goal’ from Charlie Clarke was disallowed, but then, after lengthy discussions between match official and linesman, the goal was allowed to stand and so half-time arrived with the game all square at 1-1.

The Robins’ previous good work was wasted after the break, through not sustaining their discipline, by committing far too many fouls.

Their indiscipline did stem from their amazement – and no small measure of anger – at a decision to allow a particularly ‘over zealous’ challenge to go unpunished – the ‘offending’ player having already being cautioned for an earlier offence.

The Budleigh player who was the victim of the late challenge was later sin-binned for his verbal reaction to another decision by the official.

The game swung in favour of the home side when Reece Hales rifled home a spectacular strike in the 66th minute. The game, as a contest, was ended soon after when the Budleigh defence went missing at a set-piece as a Hales corner nestled in the back of the net.

So, on reflection, another disappointing defeat for Budleigh’s second team in a game that was ‘there to be won’.

As a footnote, best wishes to Collin Goodwin, the Macron Devon and Exeter League website maestro, who has been poorly. Without him we’d all be in the dark on all things to do with the league – get well soon, Collin, from myself and all at Budleigh FC.

