Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh Reserves beaten by powerful University side

PUBLISHED: 13:21 24 January 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton Reserves were beaten 3-0 when they entertained Macron League Division Three title-chasing University fourths at Greenway Lane, writes Spurs Tom.

The Robins second string went into the game on a good run of results, but wary of the threat carried by a University side resuming their season after the festive break.

The students began at a high tempo, but the Robins’ defence coped well and also managed to set up the odd counter-attack.

The contest was an even one and went a full 42 minutes before the first goal arrived. It came after the home players were drawn out of position, leaving an unmarked student to score, sending them into the break with a slight advantage.

The second half was just six minutes old when an attempted goal clearance presented the students with their second goal.

The Robins did not let their heads hang down, and kept working hard to find a way back into the contest. Indeed, they did fashion a couple of opportunities, but were unable to match good approach play with a finish.

The outcome of the game was put beyond all doubt with a well-placed header on 72 minutes.

It was a deserved victory for the visitors, whose scorers were James Barton (2) and Sam Ross.

Budleigh Reserves are back in action on Saturday (January 26) when they host Sandford.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith before and after she lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh ladies win another big match

Bowls

Gazelles too powerful for Kenn Valley in Exmouth Netball League meeting

East Budleigh Reserves make Geary Cup progress

Goal!

Budleigh Reserves beaten by powerful University side

Football on pitch

Salter rifles home late winner as Budleigh U14 girls enjoy first ever success over West Exe

The Budleigh Under-14 girls. Picture: SANDRA SPILLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists