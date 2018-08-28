Budleigh Reserves beaten by powerful University side

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton Reserves were beaten 3-0 when they entertained Macron League Division Three title-chasing University fourths at Greenway Lane, writes Spurs Tom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Robins second string went into the game on a good run of results, but wary of the threat carried by a University side resuming their season after the festive break.

The students began at a high tempo, but the Robins’ defence coped well and also managed to set up the odd counter-attack.

The contest was an even one and went a full 42 minutes before the first goal arrived. It came after the home players were drawn out of position, leaving an unmarked student to score, sending them into the break with a slight advantage.

The second half was just six minutes old when an attempted goal clearance presented the students with their second goal.

The Robins did not let their heads hang down, and kept working hard to find a way back into the contest. Indeed, they did fashion a couple of opportunities, but were unable to match good approach play with a finish.

The outcome of the game was put beyond all doubt with a well-placed header on 72 minutes.

It was a deserved victory for the visitors, whose scorers were James Barton (2) and Sam Ross.

Budleigh Reserves are back in action on Saturday (January 26) when they host Sandford.