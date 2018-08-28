Budleigh net terrific point / Exmouth Town win again / Cockles lose away – a round-up of Saturday’s local sport

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh bank precious point, Exmouth Town net another clean sheet, but the Cockles go down on artificial surface at Maidenhead

RUGBY

Exmouth were beaten 38-14 on their visit to Maidenhead for their latest South West Premier game.

The Cockles made a sluggish start and found themselves 26-0 down, albeit with a couple of ‘errors’ aiding the home cause. Then the Cockles woke up and scored a brace of tries to make it 26-14, but, in the end, the home side, who are very tough to beat on their artificial home pitch – even all conquering Bournemouth have been beaten on the surface this season – added a dozen more points to take the honours.

Withycombe showed they still have plenty of fight left in them as they made visiting South Molton work hard for their eventual 22-15 win at Raleigh Park.

FOOTBALL

Leading scorer Ace High and Jordan Harris were both amongst the goal scorers as Exmouth Town defeated Launceston 4-0 at Southern Road.

High netted twice, and was later named the Man of the Match and the other Town goals came from Harris – who got the first – and Dan Boere.

Budleigh Salterton deserve the day’s sporting headline though as the Robins held high-flying Torridgeside to a 3-3 draw at Greenway Lane!

In Macron League football, Topsham Town were beaten 5-2 at Seaton Town in a Premier Division game while, in Division Three, East Budleigh thrashed Otterton 5-0. In the same section, Budleigh Reserves were involved in a high-scoring game at Sandford where the Robins’ second string went down 8-5!

In a Division Eight game, Exmouth Town thirds took a good point from a 1-1 draw with Lympstone Reserves.