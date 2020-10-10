Budleigh net point at table-topping Exwick Villa - Saturday’s local football round-up

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Saturday’s local football round-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With no action for Exmouth Town owing to the positive Covid-19 test the spotlight locally fell on Budleigh Salterton and they banked an excellent point from a 2-2 draw in their game at Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East leaders Exwick Villa.

What makes the point all the more impressive is that Exwick Villa had previously won four and drawn one of their opening five league games. The Exeter-based side remain top after this draw while the Robins sit eighth.

The other local action was in the Joma Devon & Exeter League with East B udleigh sharing four goals with hosts Tipton St John in a Division One East meeting while, in the same division, Exmouth Rovers were 401 winners over Clyst Valley, Exmouth Spartans netted a 3-0 home win over Honiton Town Reserves, Lympstone went down 3-0 at Dunkeswell Rovers and Otterton were edged out 2-1 at Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves won their home meeting with Axmouth United 3-0, but Otterton Reserves were edged out 2-1 in their Division Four East game at Falcons.

In terms of other East Devon football, Axminster Town exited the FA Vase, beaten 2-0 by Western League Clevedon Town at Tiger Way.

It was even closer at Mountbatten Park where, in their South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Elmore, Honiton Town took a 65th minute lead when a Tpm Perryman cross-cum-shot nestled in the back of the visitors net and that was the way it stayed until the 89th minute when the Mid Devon team levelled with a free-kick, and then, in added time, they repeated the act to take the points!

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West, Ottery St Mary chalked up a third successive victory as they beat Paignton Villa 3-0 at Washbrook Meadow.