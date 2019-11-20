Budleigh manager speaks about the win over Liverton

Budleigh Salterton manager Ric Withers was pleased with his side's general performance in the 5-1 win over Liverton United.

The Robins' boss was quick to point to the contribution of one particular player. He said: "Jacob [Tinsley] was pivotal to the win. I had spoken with some of the senior players leading up to the game as I wanted to tweak things and it made sense to change Jacob's role."

He continued: "He was given a free rein, but also warned that if they (Liverton) played a certain way he'd have to tuck in and pick up. But it worked well as he was able to operate almost with free spirit and it paid dividends for us."

He continued: "As ever, there were things we did that did not please me and we offered them way too many gilt-edged chances to hurt us.

"Yes, we could, probably should, have scored more than we did, but then, given how charitable we were at times, had the game finished 10-4, I probably would not have too many grounds to complain!

"However, that does suggest we were too easy to open up and it's that season long issue again of us being too naive with our defending and this on-going problem of us switching off."

On Saturday (November 23), Budleigh travel to face University on Saturday and the Budleigh boss says: "We owe them one for they beat us 1-0 at our place earlier in the season in a game which I still feel was one of our best all-round performances of the term to date

"They got lucky with their goal that day so I'd like to think we can bring something back from Saturday's visit to their place."