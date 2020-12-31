Advanced search

Budleigh launch 2020 action with Saturday home game against Chudleigh

PUBLISHED: 13:50 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 31 December 2019

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Budleigh Salterton launch their Scott Richards Devon League North & East 2020 schedule with a home game on Saturday (January 4) against Chudleigh.

The Robins go into the game looking to end a run of four straight defeats that culminated in a 5-1 Boxing Day home defeat to Exmouth Town Reserves.

Sam Hollis netted what proved to be a consolation for the Robins on Boxing Day and Hollis also scored one of the Budleigh goals when they won a McDonalds Cup tie at Chudleigh back in September.

On that occasion goals from Hollis and Will White saw Budleigh end the cup tie at 2-2 before they went on to win a penalty shoot-out 4-2 to set up their next round fixture with Topsham Town, which has yet to be given a date.

In terms of the current form of Chudleigh heading into this Saturday's Greenway Lane meeting (kick-off is at 3pm), they have not played since a December 7, 3-1 home defeat to St Martins. In a contest that saw three yellow cards - two of them handed out to Chudleigh players - the home goal was scored by Jamie Aspden.

Chudleigh have only won two league games all season; a 2-1 win at Topsham Town on August 31 and a 3-2 home win over Clyst Valley on November 16.

Since that win over the basement side, Chudleigh have played just twice, losing to Newtown and St Martins.

They have seen each of their last three matches postponed owing to waterlogged pitches.

Chudleigh sit 11th, two places and a dozen points worse off than Budleigh, but the South Devon men have played six games fewer than the Robins. Saturday's game will be match number 19 in what will ultimately be a 30-game campaign for the Robins.

The rest of January offers something of a 'mixed bag' for the Robins for they travel to second bottom Bovey Tracey on January 11 before entertaining table-topping Newtown the following Saturday and they end the first month of the year with a third meeting this season with Chudleigh, travelling to their Kate Brook home on Saturday, January 25.

Budleigh ladies will have to wait a week before they can start their 2020 schedule. That's because this Sunday's game at Lakeside has been postponed and so the first game of the year for the Robinettes will now be their January 12 visit to Denbury, Newton Abbot where they will take on Buckland Athletic.

Budleigh launch 2020 action with Saturday home game against Chudleigh

