Budleigh ladies seeking a new regular goalkeeper - can you help?

Budleigh Salterton ladies lost theuir Westward Developments Devon League Premier Division home meeting with Buckland Athletic, going down 5-1 to the South Devon side at Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

It's fair to say that the month of March has not started well for the Robinettes who went into this game learning that two more of last season's team have left, bringing the total to seven who have departed since the end of last season.

What's more, the team continue to struggle in their efforts to recruit a regular goalkeeper and they went into this contest against the team sitting top of the table with midfielder/defender Julie Soper between the sticks.

Things were going well for the Robinettes who were matching the powerful visitors in the opening exchanges, but they fell behind to a 14th minute goal and, by the half hour mark they had shipped two more to trail 3-0.

The Robinettes pulled one back through Sara Dunne, but the visitors regained their three-goal advantage and so took a 4-1 lead into the interval.

After the break with defender Tash Holt taking over the goalkeeping gloves, Budleigh spent long spells defending with real gusto, and no small measure of quality.

They were broken down just once more and their own valiant efforts at adding to their first half goal were thwarted by a well-organised Buckland defence and a visiting goalkeeper who made a number of stunning saves.

This latest setback means that out of the six league fixtures played, the Robinettes won the first two early in the season and have now lost the next four in succession. What was hoped to be a promising campaign, is definitely not going as planned!