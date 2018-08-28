Budleigh ladies continue perfect league record with win over Plainmoor

Budleigh Salterton ladies were 3-1 winners when they entertained Plainmoor ladies in their latest Westward Development Devon Women’s League Division One fixture, writes SpursTom.

The win means that the Robinettes remain with a perfect 100 per cent record in their league campaign.

However, in this particular match, the Robinettes had to dig deep before ultimately banking another three points.

With a cross wind making things difficult for both sets of players, the early exchanges were of the ‘scrappy’ kind.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 21st minute when substitute Emma (Hayley) Worsley scored with what was almost her first touch of the ball.

Just 11 minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to a goal from Michelle Soper and that’s how things were at half-time.

The second half saw a dying down of the wind and a switching on of the Greenway Lane floodlights as a mist began to develop.

It was the home side who continued to create the chances, although Plainmoor gave as good as they got, looking threatening on the break.

On 69 minutes, Erica Guppy’s free-kick fell kindly for Amy Salter to drill the ball home to make it 3-0.

To their credit, the visitors never gave up trying, and were the stronger side in the final 15 minutes of the match. They were awarded a 78th minute penalty that home goalkeeper Katherine Binmore kept out with a brilliant save.

However, there was nothing that the Robinettes stopper could do about the 83rd minute strike from April Chudleigh that gave Plainmoor a deserved consolation.

It is worth mentioning the versatility and fine performance of Katy Harkness. She was tremendous when initially used as a defender and then, later in the game, when pushed into midfield. She was most effective in both positions, but the Budleigh manager’s choice for the award of Player of the Match went to Jasmine Case, who had a fine game in an unfamiliar wide position.

The Robinettes are in home action once again next Sunday (January 20) when they host an East Devon derby against Ottery St Mary (2pm).