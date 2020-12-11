Budleigh hit thirteen in Junior Cup

Budleigh Salterton U18s, players and management.

According to Sunday’s result, Budleigh Salterton Under-18s were pleased to be back in action following Lockdown No.2.

Their trip to Copplestone Cobra for a Round 2 Devon County U18’s League Cup fixture turned out to be an emphatic 13-0 victory, writes SpursTom.

Sam Diprose got the ball rolling with a fine solo effort that culminated in a drilled low shot. Jamie Crossman doubled the lead with a bullet header on 23 minutes.

Budleigh continued their dominance when Finn Doyle-Stott made it 3-0 and the game was effectively over Ryan Daffin converted with his left foot.

Daffin was on target again after good from Ben Lucas, who then got on the scoresheet himself following a goalkeeper error.

Such was their control of the game, Budleigh made five changes at the break, The pattern of play after the interval continued with the Robins going in search for more goals, and goals they found.

On 48 minutes, Daffin completed his hat-trick with a tap in at close range, following a shot from Will White.

Matt Miller added a scorching strike from distance and almost followed it up immediately, but was denied by the crossbar.

Daffin was unstoppable, adding to his personal tally with a far-post header from Joe Graham’s cross and then a terrific individual goal.

Will White joined the party with a smart turn and finish from the edge of the penalty area.

In the final 10 minutes, Graham scored from a similar position and the scoring was rounded off by Ryan Fell, notching a well-deserved goal after being in the right place at the right time to tap in at close range following a goalmouth scramble.

Budleigh boss Mike Graham commented that Copplestone “deserved massive respect for the way they played and approached this game.

“They battled bravely and fairly right to the final whistle.”

Man of the Match was Ryan Daffin, who terrorised the home defence and netted five times.

Budleigh’s next scheduled fixture is away to Honiton on Sunday, December 13.

The Robins will be feeling confident of further progress in the Cup and, on this evidence, they will be a match for anybody.