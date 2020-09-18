Budleigh in home Saturday action against St Martins
PUBLISHED: 09:30 18 September 2020
Archant
Budleigh Salterton are in home action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain St Martins in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East fixture at Greenway Lane (3pm).
The Robins suffered a second defeat of the early season on Wednesday night when beaten 4-1 at home by Alphington.
That means one win, a draw and two defeats from their first four starts.
Tomorrows opposition come to Greenway Lane still seeking their first point of the new term.
The Exminster-based men lost their first game of the campaign 4-1 at Braunton and then, last Saturday, they were edged out 3-2 at home against University of Exeter.
