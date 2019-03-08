Budleigh in home midweek action against University

Budleigh Salterton are in home action tonight (Wednesday) when they entertain University at Greenway Lane (7.30pm).

The students will pitch up in East Devon having played four early season games, winning two and losing two while the Robins have lost four of their first five in the new league.

The Robins went down 4-1 on their visit to St Martins in their most recent Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East outing played last Saturday.

The Robins, who travelled to Exminster off the back of a midweek 3-1 defeat at Exwick Villa, began the game well and were rewarded for their early enterprise when Sam Glanville scored from close range in the 12th minute.

Chances came and went at both ends in a well-contested encounter before, midway through the half a ball was not cleared by the Robins' defence and substitute Tre Davey rifled it home to level things up.

If Budleigh had been 'in the contest' throughout the first 45 minutes then the opposite applied after the break and they fell behind within a minute of the re-start when the back line 'switched off' and St Martin's striker Lee Radford turned the ball home at the far post.

Ten minutes later and Radford scored his second, this time from an unchallenged header at a corner. With 10 minutes remaining the Robins were a whisker away from getting back into the match when a well struck shot from Glanville was superbly turned away by the home glovesman.

With virtually the final kick of the game, St Martin's bagged a fourth with Fred Kingdom applying the finish to a slick counter-attack.

The midweek visit to Exwick saw the Robins beaten 3-2, but they returned to their Greenway Lane home feeling they had done enough to earn a share of the spoils. Indeed, the Robins' scored three of the games four goals!

The home side went into the game sitting top of the table and yet to conceded a goal and they made a confident start forcing an excellent save out of Budleigh goalkeeper Jamie Crossman in the15th minute.

On the half hour the home side took the lead when a cross to the far post was headed home by Nathan May.

It was not until the hour mark that the Budleigh defence was breached again and there was a big slice of 'bad luck' attached to the goal! Glovesman Crossman looked to have a shot covered when the ball struck Luke Iddon and that sent the ball to the opposite corner giving Crossman no chance of keeping it pout.

There were similar circumstances to the Villa third goal which came when Darren Everest, in attempting to hook the ball clear, sent it flying beyond Crossman in the Budleigh goal!

In Everest's defence, the artificial surface that Exwick Villa play on is very different to the 'usual' grass pitches and he may well have been deceived by the bounce of the ball!

On Saturday (September 7), the Robins make the short trip to Clyst Valley for am local derby meeting (3pm).