Budleigh exit Morrison Bell Cup at hands of Upottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000953. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton went out of the Morrison Bell Cup, beaten 2-0 under the Greenway Lane floodlights by Macron League top flight side Upottery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Robin’s, fielding a much changed side from their 2-0 defeat at home to Teignmouth last Saturday, were beaten by goals in each half from John Lambert and Joe Jones.

Mind you, Budleigh were once again without any luck on the night! Before falling behind only the width of the upright denied George Pannell from firing them ahead and, even after falling two down – that with some 10 minutes to go – the Robins were on the front foot and creating chances.

Indeed, the home side, who changed things round after the second goal, and played with Si Withers leading the line up top, almost got a goal back when, following some neat interplay between Matt Ansell and George Pannell fired fractionally over the bar.

Next up for Budleigh is a Saturday (March 9) home meeting with Newton Abbot Spurs (3pm).