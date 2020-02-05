Budleigh boss speaks about this weekend's derby date at Exmouth Town

Budleigh Salterton manager Ric Withers is looking forward to his Robins' team renewing rivalries with Exmouth Town Reserves, who they face at Southern Road on Saturday (3pm).

He says: "When we met them (Town) on Boxing Day, we were a little light in terms of our regulars and, on the day we were outplayed, and you cannot deny that they bossed the game and so deserved to win, but I was left with the feeling that we had not done ourselves justice."

That first derby meeting this season saw Budleigh beaten 5-1, but the Robins boss expects to have a full squad available for this meeting and that does present him with something of a problem as he explained saying: "With a number of lads back available it affords me the luxury of options in lots of areas.

"That in itself means some tough choices and it's going to be difficult having to leave one or two out who might feel they deserve to be starting."

Last Saturday, Budleigh went down 3-0 at home to high-flying Exwick Villa, but the Robins' boss felt that the score line flattered the winners.

He said: "We were the masters of our own downfall in as much as it was basic mistakes that led to two of their goals and with the other we were undone by a decision that went against us when we tired to play off-side at a free-kick.

"The fact is that Exwick Villa had three efforts on our goal and scored from all three so the score line does flatter them a little, but then the result was rather typical of our season so far in as much as we gave the opposition a decent game, but found, on the day, lots of things went against us."

He added: "That said, against Exwick it was once again a case of the opposition being that little more savvy than us and by that I mean by the way they conceded what in the game are described as fouls in the right area of the pitch. They broke up play with them and it certainly helped their cause."

The Budleigh boss had words of praise form teenager Ryan Daffin who had a fine game.

He said: "Young Ryan is a very honest player and one of those youngest who is wiling to listen and learn how to improve his game.

"He had been making a terrific impact from the bench in recent games when his ability to work hard and run at people paid dividends for him against tiring opposition players.

"With a couple, of lads out against Exwick we gave the lad a start and, as he always does, he let no one down."

Finally, back to Saturday's derby visit to Exmouth, the Budleigh boss said: "I'll not need to do any motivating for this one, it's a game everyone wants to be involved in and, as long as we give a good account of ourselves there'll be no complaints from me."