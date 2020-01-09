Budleigh boss speaks about the Chudleigh win: "We left some goals out there"

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton boss Ric Withers was delighted with his team's efforts as they started 2020 with a 5-2 win in their Scott Richards Solicitors North & East meeting at Greenway Lane.

The Robins boss said: "It was certainly a good way to start the year and consign to the bin memories of two poor second-half shows in the previous games against Newtown and Exmouth Town Reserves."

Withers had opted to tweak his formation and was delighted with the response.

He said: "The lads all bought in to the tweaking we made. The thing is our strength is in our midfield and, if I am honest, it's quite a task trying to fit all the players into a standard system. We do have a number of players capable of doing a similar job in the engine room, and so I felt we'd be better off playing with a five across the middle, but with three tasked with supporting the lone striker and two operating as the holding midfielders looking to protect the back four.

"Of course, such a system needs someone to do the hard work up top and that job was given to Jake (Chudley) and he delivered - big time!

"It's never an easy task doing all the hard yards on your own up top, but Jake did it, and did so with a big smile. He certainly gave the impression he was enjoying what he was doing. Indeed, I even had to speak with him at one stage to get him to ease down a gear as he was racing back to help areas of the game that ought to have been looked after by others which then frees the lad to do the damage up top. But, that's so typical of the lad, he has boundless energy and works very hard for the team so I am delighted for him that he also got a couple of goals."

The Robins chief continued: "What was most pleasing was the fact that, having been the better side in the first half and yet been pegged back at 1-1 just before the break, we then found oursleves 2-1 down early in the second half and yet, to a man, the lads rolled their sleeves up and showed a collective determination to get straight back into the contest and, when we stepped up a gear, we got exactly what we deserved and were, at the end, deserving winners."

He added: "Mind you, I don't think anyone would disagree with me when I say 'we left a number of goals out there on the pitch' and, if we are to go on and enjoy more success than failure over the remainder of the campaign then we really do need to sharpen up our finishing."

Looking ahead to Saturday's trip to Bovey Tracey, the Robins boss says: "I really find it hard to believe that the Bovey Tracey side we met earlier in the season at our place are languishing in the lower reaches of the division.

"The side they fielded at Greenway Lane was way to good to be one that was then set for a period of struggle and so we must go to Bovey mindful of what they are capable of, but equally confident in our own ability to make sure the game pans out the way we want it to.

"Confidence and belief play big parts in all levels of the game and, if the lads keep listening to what is being asked of them then we can have more of the outcomes such as we had last Saturday and less of the disappointments we endured against Newtown and again on Boxing Day."