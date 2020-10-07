Budleigh boss on win over Heavies: The lads executed the game plan brilliantly

Here we bring you our regular ‘chat’ with Budleigh boss Dan Carthew who was speaking after the Robions had beaten Heavitree United 4-1 at Greenway Lane.

Budleigh boss Dan Carthew said: “ I thought we were first class and got the win that our recent performances have shown we are more than capable of getting.

“The lads executed the game plan brilliantly; we started brightly with some promising passages of play, got the ball into areas we thought we could threaten from and worked from there.”

He continued: “As in previous weeks the work rate and intent to use the ball smartly from the first minute to the last was excellent, and while I thought we were unlucky to go in at half time only one goal to the good, we made sure that in the second half we maintained our concentration and closed out the game in style.”

Next up we asked the Budleigh boss if there was anything he would like to see ‘improved’ on.”

He replied saying: “The challenge now is to bring some consistency to the results; winning is a habit that we need to get into and I’m confident that if the lads keep working as hard as they have been, we’ll start to kick on.”

We then asked if there were individual or collective shifts he’d like to mention.

He responded saying: “The plaudits from Saturday will go to Rian Hill - who got a hat-trick in the second half – despite being denied a goal in the first half by the linesman’s flag, he’s been a great addition to the squad and has settled in really well with the team.

“I’d also like to mention Ryan Daffin – a very direct player who has great confidence and a hunger to drive forward and attack teams. “He’s stood out in the last couple of games causing all sorts of problems for our opponents.”

On the debut of new goalkeeper Ieuan Brockway, the Robin’s boss said: “It was a solid performance from Ieuan [Brockway].

“For the most part he had very little to do but kept his concentration throughout the game and made a couple of saves late on which he took well – we are looking forward to seeing him across the rest of the season.”

In terms of forthcoming games, Carthew says: “Looking ahead to the next two, firstly Exwick Villa; a talented outfit who we know will be tough test for us, especially with the game being played on an artificial surface. “Then we take on Alphington, and, having recently played them we know what to expect and can approach the game with that in mind. “But we’re under no illusion that both games will be tough and we’ll have to be at our absolute best for both.”